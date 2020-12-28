Saudi Arabia jails women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul
Monday, 28 December 2020 () A Saudi anti-terrorism court has jailed Loujain al-Hathloul for five years and eight months, local media have reported. She was arrested along with other women activists in 2018.
