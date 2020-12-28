EU starts Brexit deal signoff
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Ambassadors from the 27 remaining member states have unanimously approved the provisional post-Brexit free trade deal with the United Kingdom, bringing to an end months of drawn-out negotiations.
Ambassadors from the 27 remaining member states have unanimously approved the provisional post-Brexit free trade deal with the United Kingdom, bringing to an end months of drawn-out negotiations.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources