EU starts Brexit deal signoff

Deutsche Welle Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Ambassadors from the 27 remaining member states have unanimously approved the provisional post-Brexit free trade deal with the United Kingdom, bringing to an end months of drawn-out negotiations.
 The UK and Brussels finally agreed a post-Brexit trade deal after nine monthsof sometimes bitter wrangling, here’s what will happen.

Gove: Fishing industry can turn the corner with Brexit deal [Video]

Gove: Fishing industry can turn the corner with Brexit deal

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove comments on the UK's fishing industry followingthe Brexit deal, saying they will no longer be held down by EU restraints.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Rishi Sunak hails 'comprehensive' Brexit deal for the UK [Video]

Rishi Sunak hails 'comprehensive' Brexit deal for the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hailed the UK's proposed Brexit deal with theEuropean Union for being "one of the most comprehensive" free trade agreementsever signed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment' [Video]

Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:38Published

