Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington Football Team releases QB Dwayne Haskins after benching, tumultuous week

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Last week, Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins was fined, stripped of his captaincy and benched. Now, he has been released.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dwayne Haskins Dwayne Haskins American football quarterback

Washington's Haskins loses captaincy and gets fined after going to party without mask

 Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is fined $40,000 (£29,400) and removed as a captain after being filmed at a party without a mask.
BBC News

Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins fined, stripped of captaincy after violating COVID-19 protocols

 Haskins practiced with the team on Wednesday and remains in line to start if Alex Smith isn't healthy enough to play.
USATODAY.com

Washington Football Team Washington Football Team American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area

Dan Snyder Accuses Co-Owner of Extortion to Force Sale of Washington Football Team

 Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is calling out one of the team's minority owners ... flat out claiming the guy's extorting him in hopes Snyder will..
TMZ.com

Washington Football Team Owner Dan Snyder Weighing Two Name Options

 We have 2 leaders in the clubhouse when it comes to the new permanent name for the Washington Football Team ... and one of 'em is inspired by that other brand of..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cedar Hill HS Football Team Working During Holiday Week For Playoff Game [Video]

Cedar Hill HS Football Team Working During Holiday Week For Playoff Game

Only in Texas do you see high school football games being played on Christmas week.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:41Published
Which NFC East Team Has the Brightest Future Moving Forward? [Video]

Which NFC East Team Has the Brightest Future Moving Forward?

It doesn't appear as if Dwayne Haskins will be the future quarterback of the Washington Football Team as once planned. So, even though Washington may lead the NFC East, do they have the brightest..

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 03:43Published
The Extraordinary High School Football Team in a World War II Incarceration Camp [Video]

The Extraordinary High School Football Team in a World War II Incarceration Camp

Here are five things you should know about the Japanese Americans in California, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona who were sent to incarceration camps on the outskirts at the base of Heart Mountain,..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Washington Football Team releases QB Dwayne Haskins after benching, tumultuous week

 Last week, Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins was fined, stripped of his captaincy and benched. Now, he has been released.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •UpworthyESPNTMZ.com

NFL announces TV schedule for Week 17: Eagles vs. Washington will be Sunday Night Football game

 Eagles vs. Washington Football Team will cap NFL's regular season, the league revealed Sunday night when it announced its Week 17 broadcast schedule.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TMZ.com

WFT QB Heinicke to start if Smith remains out

 Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera says Taylor Heinicke will play in Sunday night's division-deciding game against the Eagles if Alex Smith cannot.
ESPN