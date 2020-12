Washington releases Dwayne Haskins, ending first-round pick’s brief tenure with team Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The move ends a tumultuous two seasons for the quarterback, who was drafted at No. 15 overall in 2019 a few months after Washington’s veteran starter, Alex Smith, suffered a serious leg injury. 👓 View full article

