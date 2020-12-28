'Ratatouille' virtual musical casts Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, 'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady and Mary Testa will star in "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical," a one-night-only benefit concert streaming Friday.
Ratatouille French Provençal stewed vegetable dish
Tituss Burgess American actor and singer
TikTok’s one-night Ratatouille musical will star some of Broadway’s biggest namesRatatouille: The TikTok Musical has some big Broadway talent on board for its January 1st streaming performance. Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, Kevin Chamberlin,..
The Verge
Adam Lambert American singer, songwriter, actor
Ashley Park (actress)
Wayne Brady American comedian and improv actor
Mary Testa American actress