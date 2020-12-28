Global  
 

'Ratatouille' virtual musical casts Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, 'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady and Mary Testa will star in "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical," a one-night-only benefit concert streaming Friday.
