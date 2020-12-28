Solskjær plans to play impressive Cavani more at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has said Edinson Cavani can expect to exert more influence at Manchester United and “probably start more matches than he does not start”, hailing the 33-year-old as “one of the fittest players we have”. The manager even hinted at the possibility of Cavani staying at the club beyond the term of his current contract. Cavani has made 13 appearances for United – four as a starter – since joining on October’s transfer deadline day. His contribution goes far beyond the four goals he has struck in that time, with the latest demonstration of...