Prepare for Lunar New Year arrivals, legislator warns
By Hsiao Yu-hsin / Staff reporter Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) yesterday urged the government to prepare for a wave of Taiwanese coming back from overseas for the Lunar New Year holiday, as the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening in many countries. “It is nearly the season for people to return home for the Lunar New Year holidays, but Taiwan’s...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lunar New Year
Democratic Progressive Party Political party in Taiwan
Taiwan Country in East Asia
Hong Kong activists, who tried to flee, sentenced to prison
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:51Published
China jails Hong Kong activists for between seven months and three yearsThe democracy activists were caught at sea as they tried to flee by speedboat to Taiwan.
BBC News
Covid 19 coronavirus: How Taiwan largely escaped the pandemicTaiwan has battled the Covid-19 pandemic with spectacular efficiency.The country of nearly 24 million on an island a fraction of the size of New Zealand has been..
New Zealand Herald
Second Taiwan-born panda cub makes media debutA second Taiwan-born giant panda made her media debut on Monday, clambering over a wooden climbing frame and playing with sawdust to the sound of clicking..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources