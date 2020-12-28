Global  
 

Prepare for Lunar New Year arrivals, legislator warns

WorldNews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Prepare for Lunar New Year arrivals, legislator warnsBy Hsiao Yu-hsin / Staff reporter Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) yesterday urged the government to prepare for a wave of Taiwanese coming back from overseas for the Lunar New Year holiday, as the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening in many countries. “It is nearly the season for people to return home for the Lunar New Year holidays, but Taiwan’s...
