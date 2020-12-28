Police investigating after bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month in downtown Oakland was vandalized. The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase "Say Her Name Breonna Taylor." Police say a report was filed and they...
