Police investigating after bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in Oakland

WorldNews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Police investigating after bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in Oakland OAKLAND, Calif. -- Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month in downtown Oakland was vandalized. The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase "Say Her Name Breonna Taylor." Police say a report was filed and they...
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Breonna Taylor bust vandalized in Oakland, California

Breonna Taylor bust vandalized in Oakland, California 00:32

 Police are investigating the vandalizing of a bust of Breonna Taylor in Oakland, California. Taylor was a 26-year-old Black EMT who was shot and killed in March by police in Louisville, Kentucky, after they raided her apartment.

Breonna Taylor Statue Vandalized, Sculptor Calls it 'Racist Aggression'

 A bust of Breonna Taylor was vandalized, smashed into pieces, just 2 weeks after it was installed. The statue graced an area of downtown Oakland, with the..
TMZ.com

How Officers Killed Breonna Taylor: New Details Reveal Fatal Mistakes

 None of the police officers who raided Breonna Taylor’s home wore body cameras, impeding the public from a full understanding of what happened. The Times’s..
NYTimes.com

Outrage after new Breonna Taylor bust smashed in Oakland

 The community is incensed. The Sculptor says he thinks it was it was an attack against the Black Lives Matter movement.
CBS News
NYPD used excessive force during protests -report [Video]

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report

The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New York City's Department of Investigation. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Steph and Ayesha Curry celebrate Christmas by gifting 1,000 Oakland families

 Stephen and Ayesha Curry's 8th Annual Christmas with the Currys, hosted by their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, provided food and gifts for families.
USATODAY.com
Local mayoral candidate calls for ‘change meow’ [Video]

Local mayoral candidate calls for ‘change meow’

Amid the acrimonious political fight playing out across the U.S., a neighborhood in Oakland, California is putting on a much friendlier race, with dogs and cats vying to become the mayor of a local street. Emma Jehle has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:51Published

Doctor: COVID vaccine distribution "a logistical nightmare"

 With millions having traveled for the holidays, health experts warn the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is yet to come. One in every 17 people in the U.S. have..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: New York officials investigate vaccine fraud; TSA reports 1.1M travelers on day after Christmas; 333K US deaths

 President Donald Trump signs $900B relief bill that he labeled as "disgrace." Stay-home orders likely to be extended in California. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Gottlieb sees "grim month ahead" as virus surges along coasts

 Cases are rising in Massachusetts, California, New York and Florida, Gottlieb said.
CBS News

Breonna Taylor: Vandal or vandals damaged ceramic bust of Breonna Taylor in downtown Oakland [Video]

Breonna Taylor: Vandal or vandals damaged ceramic bust of Breonna Taylor in downtown Oakland

Vandal or vandals damaged ceramic bust of Breonna Taylor in downtown Oakland

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:42Published
Oakland Police Release Video From Election Night Officer-Involved Shooting [Video]

Oakland Police Release Video From Election Night Officer-Involved Shooting

Allen Martin reports on officer body cam video from Oakland officer-involved shooting during robbery spree targeting cannabis businesses on Election Night (12-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:05Published
Tyler Perry helping to cover defence fund for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend [Video]

Tyler Perry helping to cover defence fund for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend

Tyler Perry has given Breonna Taylor's boyfriend a boost by helping him cover legal expenses for an upcoming battle against one of the police officers involved in the shooting at his home.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

