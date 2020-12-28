Second Taiwan-born panda cub makes media debut
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
A second Taiwan-born giant panda made her media debut on Monday, clambering over a wooden climbing frame and playing with sawdust to the sound of clicking cameras. The cub was born on June 28 to Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan, who were gifted by China in 2008 to mark then warming relations...
