Donald Trump hails Melania Trump as “Greatest First Lady of All Time” despite no magazine covers

WorldNews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump hails Melania Trump as “Greatest First Lady of All Time” despite no magazine coversDonald Trump has stirred the pot of controversy once more, having suggested his wife, Melania Trump, is the greatest First Lady of all time. The POTUS slammed fashion magazines for not putting his wife on their covers a single time – Michelle Obama, by contrast, appeared on 12 covers during Barack Obama’s presidency – and labelled them “fake news”. Commenting on a tweet by...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Blasts Glossy Mags For Ignoring Melania

Trump Blasts Glossy Mags For Ignoring Melania 00:42

 President Donald Trump has routinely lambasted the media as a whole for peddling 'fake news.' However, Business Insider reports Trump has now begun to single out glossy US magazines specifically. That's because while he's been in office, not one has offered his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, a...

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Outside Trump’s Inner Circle, Odds Are Long for Getting Clemency

 President Trump has doled out pardons to friends and fellow Republicans. Thousands of others without connections have largely been left out.
NYTimes.com

'Stop the insanity': New York Post slaps down Donald Trump

 One of Donald Trump's favourite newspapers, The New York Post, has implored him to "stop the insanity" and move on from his election defeat in a blunt..
New Zealand Herald

Trump's final days try to turn the military into a political pawn

 The Pentagon is not a happy place these days. The military has been dragged into political quarrels not of its making. Those include President TrumpDonald..
WorldNews

Even the New York Post Is Over Trump’s “Undemocratic Coup”

 The New York Post directly addressed one of its most loyal readers, Donald Trump, in an editorial urging the president to bow to reality and “end this dark..
WorldNews

President Trump ends delay, signs COVID-19 economic relief package

 President Trump signed a bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package Sunday, ending a days-long standoff with Congress. The bill also includes $1.4..
CBS News

Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Donald Trump Says 'Elitist Snobs' in Fashion Biz Kept Melania Off Magazine Covers

 Donald Trump has too many grievances to count ... the latest being his anger that Melania has not graced a single magazine cover in the 4 years he's been..
TMZ.com
COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes [Video]

COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand for extensive changes and leaving benefits for millions of Americans at risk. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Trump departs WH after he vetoes defense bill

 President Donald Trump and First lady Melania departed the White House South Lawn on Wednesday after Trump vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following..
USATODAY.com

President Trump, Melania Trump don matching tuxedos in final Christmas portrait: See the photo

 President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump donned matching looks and smiles for their final White House Christmas portrait.
USATODAY.com

President of the United States Head of state and government of the United States

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition [Video]

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition

On Sunday, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Pres. Donald Trump should begin the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden. "President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit." Murkowski was one of the first Republican senators to congratulate the president-elect. Murkowski's statement came a day after a judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published
Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer [Video]

Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer

Lady Gaga‘s father, Joe Germanotta, has lent his support to Donald Trump in the U.S. election, after the President publicly slammed his daughter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors [Video]

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors

The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of America. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden represent some positive and some negative points for India. While Trump is tough on China, his trade tussle with India as well as stance on immigration have been hurdles. Meanwhile, a Biden administration is expected to be more vocal on issues like Jammu and Kashmir. So how should the Modi government plan its next step with regards to relations with the US?

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 17:58Published

Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

If Not the Police, Who?

 Link Copied Photographs by Ricardo Nagaoka Should American cities defund their police departments? The question has been asked continually—with varying degrees..
WorldNews

Michelle Obama gifted Barack Obama with art by wrongfully convicted man

 Valentino Dixon created a depiction of the famous Augusta National Golf Course’s 12th hole for President Obama. Former First Lady Michelle Obama gifted her..
WorldNews

How real is the threat of prosecution for Donald Trump post-presidency?

 At noon on 20 January, presuming he doesn’t have to be dragged out of the White House as a trespasser, Donald Trump will make one last walk across the South..
WorldNews

Fact check: Meme is missing context, potentially misleads on support for Biden, Trump and Obama

 People vote, not places, and President-elect Joe Biden won the most populous counties in the country, according to a U.S. Census report.
USATODAY.com

Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

Michelle Obama Defends Doctor Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’ [Video]

Michelle Obama Defends Doctor Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’

On Monday, Michelle Obama took to Instagram to praise Doctor Jill Biden’s accomplishments and defend her from recent criticism.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House put a hidden strain on his marriage to First Lady Michelle Obama.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

