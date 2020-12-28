Ethiopia: Reuters cameraman Kumerra Gemechu arrested
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Read full article December 28, 2020, 2:00 PM Kumerra Gemechu's phone and computer have been confiscated by police, his family says Reuters news agency has condemned the arrest of its cameraman Kumerra Gemechu in Ethiopia, saying no reason has been given for his detention. His family said police handcuffed and took him away from their home in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Thursday, and seized his phone and computer. Police have not yet commented. Mr Kumerra, 38, covered the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, but it was not clear...
