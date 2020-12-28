Global  
 

Ethiopia: Reuters cameraman Kumerra Gemechu arrested

WorldNews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Ethiopia: Reuters cameraman Kumerra Gemechu arrestedRead full article December 28, 2020, 2:00 PM Kumerra Gemechu's phone and computer have been confiscated by police, his family says Reuters news agency has condemned the arrest of its cameraman Kumerra Gemechu in Ethiopia, saying no reason has been given for his detention. His family said police handcuffed and took him away from their home in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Thursday, and seized his phone and computer. Police have not yet commented. Mr Kumerra, 38, covered the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, but it was not clear...
News video: Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman 01:13

 A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said. Ciara Lee reports.

