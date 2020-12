Ethiopia: Reuters cameraman Kumerra Gemechu arrested

Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Read full article December 28, 2020, 2:00 PM Kumerra Gemechu's phone and computer have been confiscated by police, his family says Reuters news agency has condemned the arrest of its cameraman Kumerra Gemechu in Ethiopia , saying no reason has been given for his detention. His family said police handcuffed and took him away from their home in the capital, Addis Ababa , on Thursday, and seized his phone and computer. Police have not yet commented. Mr Kumerra, 38, covered the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, but it was not clear...