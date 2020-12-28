Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China orders Alibaba founder Jack Ma to break up fintech empire

WorldNews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
China orders Alibaba founder Jack Ma to break up fintech empireChina has escalated its campaign to rein in the vast tech empire controlled by Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba and one of the country’s richest people. Authorities in Beijing, who had on Christmas Eve ordered an investigation into allegations of “monopolistic practices” by Ma’s online retail giant, have now ordered his financial technology company Ant Group to scale back its operations. Pan Gongsheng, a deputy governor of China’s central bank, said Ant’s corporate governance was “not sound” and ordered it to “return to its origins” as a payment services provider. Pan, who had summoned Ant representatives to a meeting with regulators in Beijing on Saturday, said Ant must “strictly rectify...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China exerts more pressure on Ant Group

China exerts more pressure on Ant Group 01:20

 China's central bank disclosed on Sunday it had asked the country's payments giant Ant Group Co Ltd to shake up its lending and other consumer finance operations, the latest blow to its billionaire founder and controlling shareholder Jack Ma. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jack Ma Jack Ma Chinese businessman

China launches monopoly probe into Alibaba [Video]

China launches monopoly probe into Alibaba

China has launched an investigation into Alibaba Group for suspected monopolistic behavior and will summon its Ant Group to meet in coming days, regulators said on Thursday, in the latest blow for Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published
Ant IPO halt stings investors big and small [Video]

Ant IPO halt stings investors big and small

The decision to halt Ant Group's IPO is causing pain for everyone from retail investors to major banks and billionaire Jack Ma. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published
The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group [Video]

The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group

From a payments processor to the world's largest unicorn, let's chart the rise of China's Ant Group, backed by billionaire Jack Ma. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

Alibaba Group Alibaba Group Hangzhou-based group of Internet-based e-commerce businesses

China aims cracks down on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe

 U.S. tech companies face similar scrutiny with regulators looking at whether Facebook and others hamper competition.
CBS News

Alibaba stock suffering record drop after antitrust probe in China

 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. tumbled Thursday toward the lowest close in nearly six months, after Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation..
WorldNews

China investigates Alibaba over 'monopoly tactics'

 The Chinese tech giant is face a probe by regulators into locking merchants into its platform.
BBC News

Ant Group Ant Group Chinese payment company

China orders Ant Group to rectify businesses

 Chinese regulators have ordered Ant Group, the world's largest financial technology company, to rectify its businesses and comply with regulatory requirements..
New Zealand Herald
Alibaba beats quarterly sales estimates [Video]

Alibaba beats quarterly sales estimates

Alibaba Group beat third quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, driven by e-commerce growth after China emerged from coronavirus lockdowns, and said it was assessing the suspension of its affiliate Ant Group's listing. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Pan Gongsheng


Ant Ant Family of insects


Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Beijing Warns of Potential Covid Resurgence With New Locally Transmitted Cases

 Beijing’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic may not end anytime soon. Officials in the Chinese capital have warned the public to be on high alert for..
WorldNews

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Dec. 25

 BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases...
WorldNews

China firmly opposes any attempt to meddle in HK affairs: spokesperson

 BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes any country, organization, or individual meddling in China's Hong Kong affairs in any way and shielding..
WorldNews

Christmas Eve Christmas Eve Evening or entire day before Christmas Day

Georgia Senate Candidates rake in recordbreaking fundraising hauls

 The latest FEC filings from Christmas Eve show Georgia's Senate runoff candidates raised a combined $340 million for their campaigns over the last two months,..
CBS News

Brexit: What's inside the UK EU post-Brexit trade deal

 Just a week before the deadline, Britain and the European Union struck a free-trade deal on Christmas Eve (UK time) that should avert economic chaos on New..
New Zealand Herald

'We're heartbroken': CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski reveals 9-month-old daughter died on Christmas Eve

 CNN political reporter Andrew Kaczynski revealed his 9-month-old daughter Francesca died on Christmas Eve after a cancer battle.
USATODAY.com

Christmas Eve Nigeria attack: 11 dead after Boko Haram militants target Christians

 Boko Haram jihadists killed at least 11 people, burnt a church and seized a priest on Christmas Eve in Nigeria's restive northeast, local sources claimed..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meet Siqi Mou, the founder who is using artificial intelligence to redefine skincare [Video]

Meet Siqi Mou, the founder who is using artificial intelligence to redefine skincare

In this episode of #SiliconValley2.0, hosted by Sabrina Halper, we bring you a conversation with HelloAva co-founder Siqi Mou. Born in China, Siqi moved to California to attend Stanford University...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:49Published
Thin-skinned Xi Jinping Quashed $37 Billion IPO After Jack Ma Dissed Chinese Government [Video]

Thin-skinned Xi Jinping Quashed $37 Billion IPO After Jack Ma Dissed Chinese Government

A week before the fintech Ant Group went public, Chinese President Xi Jinping called the proceedings to a halt. Business Insider reports Xi stopped the historic $37 billion initial public offering..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published