China orders Alibaba founder Jack Ma to break up fintech empire
China has escalated its campaign to rein in the vast tech empire controlled by Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba and one of the country’s richest people. Authorities in Beijing, who had on Christmas Eve ordered an investigation into allegations of “monopolistic practices” by Ma’s online retail giant, have now ordered his financial technology company Ant Group to scale back its operations. Pan Gongsheng, a deputy governor of China’s central bank, said Ant’s corporate governance was “not sound” and ordered it to “return to its origins” as a payment services provider. Pan, who had summoned Ant representatives to a meeting with regulators in Beijing on Saturday, said Ant must “strictly rectify...
Jack Ma Chinese businessman
China launches monopoly probe into Alibaba
Ant IPO halt stings investors big and small
The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group
Alibaba Group Hangzhou-based group of Internet-based e-commerce businesses
China aims cracks down on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probeU.S. tech companies face similar scrutiny with regulators looking at whether Facebook and others hamper competition.
Alibaba stock suffering record drop after antitrust probe in ChinaShares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. tumbled Thursday toward the lowest close in nearly six months, after Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation..
China investigates Alibaba over 'monopoly tactics'The Chinese tech giant is face a probe by regulators into locking merchants into its platform.
Ant Group Chinese payment company
China orders Ant Group to rectify businessesChinese regulators have ordered Ant Group, the world's largest financial technology company, to rectify its businesses and comply with regulatory requirements..
Alibaba beats quarterly sales estimates
Pan Gongsheng
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
