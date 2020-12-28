Global  
 

Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years

Monday, 28 December 2020
Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 yearsAl-Hathloul was among a handful of Saudi women who openly called for the right to drive before it was granted in 2018 and for the removal of male guardianship laws that had long stifled women's freedom of movement and ability to travel abroad. ......
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Saudi sentences women's rights activist

Saudi sentences women's rights activist 01:18

 A Saudi court on Monday (December 28) sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation and as Riyadh faces new U.S. scrutiny. Emily Wither reports.

Mohammad bin Salman denies ordering Khashoggi murder, but says he takes responsibility for it

 Saudi Arabia's crown prince also discusses the impact of a September attack on Saudi oil facilities, and responds to allegations that a female Saudi activist has..
CBS News

‘US, Saudi planned my assassination’, claims Hezbollah leader

 Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has alleged that the United States and Saudi Arabia have planned to assassinate him. He revealed this..
WorldNews

Loujain al-Hathloul: Saudi woman activist jailed for five years

 Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was prominent in the campaign to win the right for Saudi women to drive.
BBC News

Prominent Saudi women's rights activist sentenced to almost 6 years

 Though Loujain al-Hathloul can apparently be freed as early as the end of March, rights groups are up in arms.
CBS News

