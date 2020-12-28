Global  
 

After naming Nashville bombing suspect, focus turns to motive

Monday, 28 December 2020
After naming Nashville bombing suspect, focus turns to motiveNASHVILLE, Tenn. — With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the explosion that severely damaged dozens of downtown buildings and injured three people. While officials on Sunday named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed, the motive has remained elusive. “These answers won’t come quickly and will still require a lot of our team’s efforts,” FBI Special Agent Doug Korneski said at a Sunday news conference. “Though we may be able to answer some these questions as our investigation continues, none...
Wochit News
Officials Name Nashville Bombing Suspect

Officials Name Nashville Bombing Suspect 00:29

 Officials Name Nashville Bombing Suspect

