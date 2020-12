You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lori Loughlin released from prison after two months



Lori Loughlin released from prison after two months Credit: Page Six Duration: 00:50 Published 11 hours ago Meet the real-life Elastigirl who can bend her spine in half BACKWARDS and contort her body into all sorts of weird shapes



Meet the real-life Elastigirl - the 'bendiest girl in the world' - who can bend her spine in half BACKWARDS and contort her body into all sorts of weird and wonderful shapes.Liberty Barros,12, first.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 19 hours ago India records 18,732 new COVID cases, lowest in 6 months



The country on December 27 reported lowest daily COVID cases in last 6 months, as 18,732 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. India's total cases rose to 1,01,87,850. 279.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 2 days ago