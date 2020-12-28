Global  
 

One News Page

Saudi women's rights activist sentenced to nearly six years in prison

euronews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The prominent activist, Loujain al-Hathloul, who campaigned to end Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Saudi sentences women's rights activist

Saudi sentences women's rights activist 01:18

 A Saudi court on Monday (December 28) sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation and as Riyadh faces new U.S. scrutiny. Emily Wither reports.

