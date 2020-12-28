Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi calls for Trump's support ahead of House vote on $2K COVID-19 stimulus checks

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The House will vote on giving Americans weathering the coronavirus pandemic $2,000 stimulus checks, boosting the payments from $600.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: $2,000 Stimulus Checks Blocked By House

$2,000 Stimulus Checks Blocked By House 00:28

 $2,000 Stimulus Checks Blocked By House

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Trump's veto threat could trigger federal shutdown [Video]

Trump's veto threat could trigger federal shutdown

Americans on Wednesday faced the prospect of a government shutdown during a pandemic as outgoing President Donald Trump, angry at his fellow Republicans in Congress, threatened not to sign a $2.3 trillion government funding and coronavirus aid package. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:58Published
Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill

The U.S. Congress on Monday (December 21) approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Pelosi details year-end $900B virus relief bill

 After months of Washington gridlock, Congress is set to act on a $900 billion pandemic relief package. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it includes direct..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden warns U.S. security agencies "incurred enormous damage" during Trump administration

 President-elect Joe Biden painted a grim landscape of the state of the nation's national security and foreign policy agencies, warning that in the four years..
CBS News

Trump administration appeals yet another TikTok ruling

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Trump administration has gained some experience losing in court recently, and has suffered setback after..
The Verge

House will vote on overriding Trump's National Defense Authorization Act veto

 If the House passes the override, the vote will head to the Senate, where the chamber could take up the override on Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Outside Trump’s Inner Circle, Odds Are Long for Getting Clemency

 President Trump has doled out pardons to friends and fellow Republicans. Thousands of others without connections have largely been left out.
NYTimes.com

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill [Video]

Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:47Published
COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes [Video]

COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand for extensive changes and leaving benefits for millions of Americans at risk. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Majority of Americans Reject AOC [Video]

Majority of Americans Reject AOC

The world is not impressed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her policies. A Heartland Institute/Rasmussen poll is spells bad news for her political career and policies. Nearly 60 percent of the country thinks poorly of AOC. The NY Post reports that 75 percent want nothing to do with the socialism she preaches. Asked whether the free-market economy or socialism was better, 75 percent of likely voters chose capitalism. The survey polled 1,000 likely voters between Dec. 6 and 7.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Breaking down President Trump's final 23 days in office, upcoming Biden administration

 "CBS This Morning" is launching Looking Forward to 2021, a new series that explores what Americans can expect in the new year. CBS News contributors Robby Mook..
CBS News

President Trump averts shutdown by signing government spending bill

 After threatening to derail the pandemic relief deal, President Trump signed the bill and spending package this weekend. Millions of Americans now await their..
CBS News

Health experts worry nationwide holiday travel could lead to surge of COVID-19 cases

 As millions of Americans defied public health warnings to travel for the Christmas holiday, health experts fear an onslaught of COVID-19 cases could slam the..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

House Likely To Vote Down Increase In COVID Relief Payments [Video]

House Likely To Vote Down Increase In COVID Relief Payments

Bofta Yimam reports on the House of Representatives considering President Trump's call to increase COVID relief checks (12-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:37Published
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay [Video]

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay . President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour. avoiding a government shutdown and extending..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published
Lindsey Graham Says Trump Wants $2K Checks [Video]

Lindsey Graham Says Trump Wants $2K Checks

Sen. Lindsey Graham is one of Pres. Donald Trump's biggest defenders. Trump spent part of his Christmas with Graham in Palm Beach, Florida. People are waiting to see if Trump sign the COVID-19 relief..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published