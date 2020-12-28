Hail the warriors in white gowns Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In every crisis, there is a hero. And for the annus horibilis 2020, no one deserves the "Person of The Year" title more than the "Warriors in White Gowns" -- a term which the public use to praise medical workers and over a million health volunteers on the frontlines of looking after the ill. 👓 View full article

