Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia's Perry and Kohli dominate ICC decade honours

The Age Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
India captain Virat Kohli topped two men's categories and Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry swept the women's honours in the International Cricket Council's "Awards of the Decade".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: India's Kohli, Australia's Perry dominate ICC decade honours

India's Kohli, Australia's Perry dominate ICC decade honours 02:03

 VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF VIRAT KOHLI/STEVE SMITH/ELLYSE PERRY/MAHENDRA SINGH DHONI/RASHID KHAN SHOWS: MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA (FILE - JANUARY 13, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA) 1. INDIA CAPTAIN,

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Virat Kohli, Ellyse Perry named cricketers of the decade

 India captain Virat Kohli was named the ICC's male cricketer of the decade on Monday as Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry swept the top women's awards.
News24

Cricket: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Elise Perry take out ICC player of the decade awards

Cricket: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Elise Perry take out ICC player of the decade awards India's Virat Kohli and Australia's Elise Perry have taken out the ICC's top awards for male and female players of the decade but it's the men's test award that...
New Zealand Herald