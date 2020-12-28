Australia's Perry and Kohli dominate ICC decade honours
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
India captain Virat Kohli topped two men's categories and Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry swept the women's honours in the International Cricket Council's "Awards of the Decade".
India captain Virat Kohli topped two men's categories and Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry swept the women's honours in the International Cricket Council's "Awards of the Decade".
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources