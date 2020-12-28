Biden: Trump Aides Setting 'Roadblocks' for Transition Team
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The lack of information being provided to the incoming transition team by the outgoing administration was an 'irresponsibility,' according to President-elect Joe Biden; the Pentagon disagreed
