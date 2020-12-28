Global  
 

Biden: Trump Aides Setting 'Roadblocks' for Transition Team

VOA News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The lack of information being provided to the incoming transition team by the outgoing administration was an 'irresponsibility,' according to President-elect Joe Biden; the Pentagon disagreed
 Mandatory credit: Joe Biden/YouTube President-elect Joe Biden is warning ofmassive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trumpadministration and roadblocks in communication between agency officials andhis transition team that could undermine Americans' security. During remarksMonday...

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused the Trump administration of obstructing national security information in the transfer of power ahead of his inauguration on January 20th. Gavino Garay..

(CNN)President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Monday afternoon after receiving a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams. Biden has..

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team is reportedly upset over delays in the process.

CNN Analyst Slams Biden for Calling Out Trump Admin Transition Stonewalling: ‘I Don’t Care If the President’s Team Is a Pain in the A**,’ Just ‘Let It Go’

 CNN counterterrorism analyst *Phil Mudd* took issue with President-elect *Joe Biden* publicly calling out the Trump administration for "roadblocks" and...
Biden says his transition team has 'encountered roadblocks' from Trump appointees

 President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said his transition team has "encountered roadblocks" from political leadership at the Defense...
