Police say they may never know motive behind Nashville Christmas bombing

CBC.ca Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Police investigating a Christmas day bombing in Nashville say they may never know the motive behind the attack, though the FBI named Anthony Quinn Warner, who died in the bombing, as the suspect in the case.
News video: Police release image of vehicle they say exploded in Nashville

Police release image of vehicle they say exploded in Nashville 01:56

 Metro Nashville police released an image of the vehicle that they think exploded early Christmas morning as part of their effort to identify the driver of the RV.

