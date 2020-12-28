Police say they may never know motive behind Nashville Christmas bombing
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Police investigating a Christmas day bombing in Nashville say they may never know the motive behind the attack, though the FBI named Anthony Quinn Warner, who died in the bombing, as the suspect in the case.
Police investigating a Christmas day bombing in Nashville say they may never know the motive behind the attack, though the FBI named Anthony Quinn Warner, who died in the bombing, as the suspect in the case.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources