Police say they may never know motive behind Nashville Christmas bombing

What we know about Michelle Swing, the woman given homes by Anthony Quinn Warner



A young music industry executive has found herself at the heart of the Nashville Christmas bombing investigation — after mysteriously being gifted two homes by crazed loner Anthony Quinn Warner. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:59 Published 3 hours ago

Feds Still Looking For Motive In Nashville Bombing On Christmas Day



Mola Lenghi reports federal authorities have identified the bomber as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner and say his remains were found at the scene of the R-V blast. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:05 Published 6 hours ago