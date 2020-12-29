Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When Greta Thunberg met Margaret Atwood... on Zoom

BBC News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The teenage climate activist and veteran author and environmentalist were brought together by Radio 4's Today Programme.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: When Greta Thunberg met Margaret Atwood... on Zoom

When Greta Thunberg met Margaret Atwood... on Zoom 02:42

 The teenage climate activist and veteran author and environmentalist were brought together by Radio 4's Today Programme.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Greta Thunberg Greta Thunberg Swedish climate activist

Thunberg calls for action five years after Paris Agreement [Video]

Thunberg calls for action five years after Paris Agreement

World leaders have failed to deliver on the promises of the Paris Agreement on climate change, said Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in a video marking the five-year anniversary of the landmark accord signed by 196 countries.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
Meet the 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist [Video]

Meet the 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist

Lance Lau, an 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist, has been called the Chinese territory's answer to Greta Thunberg.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Margaret Atwood Margaret Atwood Canadian writer (born 1939)


Zoom Video Communications Zoom Video Communications American video communications company

Liberal and conservative teach the 2020 election. Together. On Zoom. What could go wrong?

 If we don't want 2021 to be a repeat of 2020, we suggest listening respectfully and acknowledging we may never see eye to eye on the last election.
USATODAY.com
Unexpected moments during football's Zoom press conferences in 2020 [Video]

Unexpected moments during football's Zoom press conferences in 2020

During 2020 sports changed in many ways, leagues got postponed, stadiums satempty, and the press conferences were held over Zoom. Here we take a look atsome of the funny moments that took place during the virtual meetings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published

Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wife Throws Him Surprise 80th Birthday Party on Zoom

 Dr. Anthony Fauci not only got a surprise birthday party for his big 8-0 ... he is also the recipient of his very own day in the nation's capital!!! Dr. Fauci's..
TMZ.com

"Miracle": Ohio man travels 2,000 miles to save a baby's life

 Young parents Chad and Aileen Cooper came face to face with Michael Speck via Zoom in their first emotional meeting with the selfless stranger.
CBS News

BBC Radio 4 BBC Radio 4 British domestic radio station


Today (BBC Radio 4)