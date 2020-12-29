'We are on high alert': Berejiklian alarmed by new COVID-19 cases unlinked to Avalon cluster

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1,020 New COVID-19 Cases The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,020 new Coronavirus cases and 41 additional deaths.

MSDH reports 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and 85 new deaths The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and a record high 85 new deaths including one new death in Hancock County, three in Jackson County, and 11 new deaths in..

COVID Stats Snapshot 12-29-20 The Florida Department of Health has reported another 12,075 new coronavirus infections. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3hs6pBh

Greater Sydney residents urged to be on 'high alert' as mystery COVID-19 cases emerge in addition to three linked to Avalon cluster NSW has recorded three new coronavirus cases to 8pm last night, with an additional "couple" of cases outside of the Northern Beaches confirmed overnight.

Sydneysiders urged to be on 'high alert' as mystery coronavirus cases grow A number of new COVID-19 cases don't have immediate links to the Avalon cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches, the NSW government says.

