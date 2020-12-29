Global  
 

'We are on high alert': Berejiklian alarmed by new COVID-19 cases unlinked to Avalon cluster

The Age Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
NSW has recorded six new local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, three linked to the Avalon cluster and three cases reported after 8pm on Monday, including a mystery one in Wollongong.
