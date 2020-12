You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief



The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark β€œa decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 3 weeks ago NHS chief executive: Coronavirus vaccination unlikely until 2021



The chief executive of NHS England, Sir Simon Stevens, has warned that a massvaccination programme is unlikely to get under way before next year. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published on November 4, 2020