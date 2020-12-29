Global  
 

India vs Australia 2nd Test, day 4: Ajinkya Rahane's side need 70 runs to win match

DNA Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bowled brilliantly as Australia were shot out for a low score again to put Ajinkya Rahane's side on top.
Video Credit: ANI
Shikhar Dhawan confident of India winning Test series against Australia

Shikhar Dhawan confident of India winning Test series against Australia

 Speaking on the on-going test series between India and Australia, Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed confidence of the guest team winning the series, despite trailing the four-match series by 0-1. "India is doing so well. In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, players are performing well with...

