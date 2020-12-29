Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grizzlies' Ja Morant leaves court in wheelchair with apparent left ankle injury against Nets

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Ja Morant appeared to turn his left ankle late in the first half and hobbled off the floor before being taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ja Morant Ja Morant American basketball player


Memphis Grizzlies Memphis Grizzlies American professional basketball team based in Memphis, Tennessee


Brooklyn Nets Brooklyn Nets Professional basketball team based in Brooklyn, New York

LA Lakers lose season opener, Durant shines on Nets debut

 Defending champions LA Lakers lose to the LA Clippers on the opening night of the season while the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors.
BBC News

Kevin Durant opens up about leaving Warriors for Nets, doesn't blame Warriors for injury

 Kevin Durant isn't out to prove anything, he says as his Brooklyn Nets take on his former team for the first time since he left Golden State Warriors.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Grizzlies' Ja Morant leaves court in wheelchair with apparent left ankle injury against Nets

 Ja Morant appeared to turn his left ankle late in the first half and hobbled off the floor before being taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

NBA: Kevin Durant wins on Brooklyn Nets debut against Golden State Warriors

 Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant scores 22 on his Brooklyn Nets debut, his first game since joining the Nets on a four-year $164m deal in the summer of 2019...
BBC Sport Also reported by •USATODAY.com

IND vs AUS: David Warner still struggling with groin injury, says Langer

 Australian opener David Warner is still struggling with his groin injury, coach Justin Langer said on Sunday, rendering him doubtful for the third Test against...
Mid-Day