You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NYC Students Without COVID Test Consent Forms Move To Remote Learning



Close to 12,000 New York City school students have been told to stay home and out of the classroom. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:20 Published 6 days ago Army Surrounds Gunmen and Their 337 Hostages



KANKARA, NIGERIA — The governor of the Nigerian state of Katsina says the Nigerian military has found a group of gunmen and the 337 children they abducted from a government school 6 days ago. He.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago Gov. Baker On 1,009 Mass. Students Testing Positive For COVID Over The Last Week



Despite over 1,000 students tested positive for COVID across Massachusetts schools over the last week, Gov. Charlie Baker said the cases are only "a fraction of the positivity rates you see in the.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago