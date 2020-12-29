Lil Pump is 'no longer welcome' to fly JetBlue after refusing to wear a face mask during flight
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Rapper Lil Pump is "no longer welcome" to fly JetBlue after refusing to wear a mask on his Sunday flight, a JetBlue rep confirms.
Rapper Lil Pump is "no longer welcome" to fly JetBlue after refusing to wear a mask on his Sunday flight, a JetBlue rep confirms.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
JetBlue American low-cost airline
Lil Pump Banned from JetBlue for Refusing to Wear a MaskLil Pump will NOT be flying with JetBlue anymore -- at least that's what the airline's saying, because it claims he refused to wear a mask while up in the air. A..
TMZ.com
Jet Blue Will Fill Its Planes to Capacity in January 2021
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Lil Pump American rapper
Lil Pump Not the Father of Baby He Publicly ClaimedWhere's Maury Povich when ya need him? Lil Pump 's probably hearing him in his head, 'cause TMZ's learned the rapper is NOT the father of the baby he claimed was..
TMZ.com
Lil Pump speaks at Trump rally after being introduced as ‘Little Pimp’
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Related news from verified sources