Lil Pump is 'no longer welcome' to fly JetBlue after refusing to wear a face mask during flight

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Rapper Lil Pump is "no longer welcome" to fly JetBlue after refusing to wear a mask on his Sunday flight, a JetBlue rep confirms.
