You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Non-Fatal Overdoses Rising For Children Under 15, Parents Should Store Meds Securely



A new study released by the American Academy of Pediatrics found non-fatal overdoses are on the rise in children under the age of 15. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools



COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools . Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the entire public school system in New York City will close down on Thursday. Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published on November 18, 2020