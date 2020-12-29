Covid: Sydney beach party sparks UK backpacker deportation threats

India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 29 reported single-day spike of 16,432 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 252 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,48,153. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,24,303 which include 2,68,581 active infections. More than 98,07,569 people have recovered from the virus with 24,900 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,83,695 samples were tested on December 28. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 28 are 16,98,01,749.

