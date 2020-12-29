Global  
 

Covid: Sydney beach party sparks UK backpacker deportation threats

BBC News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The gathering of hundreds of young revellers on Christmas has prompted calls for deportations.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours [Video]

India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 29 reported single-day spike of 16,432 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 252 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,48,153. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,24,303 which include 2,68,581 active infections. More than 98,07,569 people have recovered from the virus with 24,900 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,83,695 samples were tested on December 28. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 28 are 16,98,01,749.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

House votes to boost COVID-19 relief funds

 The House on Monday voted overwhelmingly to meet President Trump's demand and boost the COVID relief checks going to most Americans from $600 to $2,000. Congress..
USATODAY.com

Security bolstered at WA COVID-19 hotels

 Western Australian has moved to increase security at COVID-19 hotels after the escape of a returned traveller.
SBS

Sydney Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

Sydneysiders urged to be on 'high alert' as mystery coronavirus cases grow

 A number of new COVID-19 cases don't have immediate links to the Avalon cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches, the NSW government says.
SBS

NYE celebrations will be different this year. Here's what you can and can't do in Sydney and around Australia

 As NSW deals with a growing COVID-19 cluster on Sydney's Northern Beaches, here is an overview of the restrictions in place for New Year’s Eve celebrations..
SBS

SBS

Sydneysiders urged to be on 'high alert' as three out of six new COVID-19 cases recorded outside of the Northern Beaches

 A number of new COVID-19 cases don't have immediate links to the Avalon cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches, the NSW government says.
SBS

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Hospitals brace for a post-holiday surge amid slow vaccine rollout

 More than 2 million Americans have now received a coronavirus vaccine, far less than the 20 million vaccinations promised by the end of the year. The mass..
CBS News

TMZ.com

Nashville bombing raises fears of "lone wolf" terror threats

 Investigators believe the Nashville bomber acted alone in plotting the Christmas explosion.
CBS News

Nashville explosion: Motives still unclear in Nashville 'suicide bomb'

 Investigators are trying to work out the motive behind the Christmas Day blast that injured three.
BBC News

