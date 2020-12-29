Covid: Sydney beach party sparks UK backpacker deportation threats
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The gathering of hundreds of young revellers on Christmas has prompted calls for deportations.
The gathering of hundreds of young revellers on Christmas has prompted calls for deportations.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26Published
House votes to boost COVID-19 relief fundsThe House on Monday voted overwhelmingly to meet President Trump's demand and boost the COVID relief checks going to most Americans from $600 to $2,000. Congress..
USATODAY.com
Security bolstered at WA COVID-19 hotelsWestern Australian has moved to increase security at COVID-19 hotels after the escape of a returned traveller.
SBS
Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia
Sydneysiders urged to be on 'high alert' as mystery coronavirus cases growA number of new COVID-19 cases don't have immediate links to the Avalon cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches, the NSW government says.
SBS
NYE celebrations will be different this year. Here's what you can and can't do in Sydney and around AustraliaAs NSW deals with a growing COVID-19 cluster on Sydney's Northern Beaches, here is an overview of the restrictions in place for New Year’s Eve celebrations..
SBS
New Year's Eve celebrations will be different this year. Here's what you can and can't do in Sydney and around AustraliaAs NSW deals with a growing COVID-19 cluster on Sydney's Northern Beaches, here is an overview of the restrictions in place for New Year’s Eve celebrations..
SBS
Sydneysiders urged to be on 'high alert' as three out of six new COVID-19 cases recorded outside of the Northern BeachesA number of new COVID-19 cases don't have immediate links to the Avalon cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches, the NSW government says.
SBS
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Hospitals brace for a post-holiday surge amid slow vaccine rolloutMore than 2 million Americans have now received a coronavirus vaccine, far less than the 20 million vaccinations promised by the end of the year. The mass..
CBS News
Gucci Mane's Wife Gifts Him 'Biggest' Cuban Link Chain & Pendant SetGucci Mane should just up and move to the North Pole after this ... 'cause the dude is iced like never before -- literally, he says his wife hooked him up with..
TMZ.com
Nashville bombing raises fears of "lone wolf" terror threatsInvestigators believe the Nashville bomber acted alone in plotting the Christmas explosion.
CBS News
Nashville explosion: Motives still unclear in Nashville 'suicide bomb'Investigators are trying to work out the motive behind the Christmas Day blast that injured three.
BBC News
You Might Like