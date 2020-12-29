Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US House overwhelmingly vote to override Donald Trump's defence bill veto - Senate now to vote

euronews Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
If the Senate votes along a similar line to the House, this could mark the first veto override of Donald Trump's presidency.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill

Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill 01:47

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown. Bryan Wood reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. House votes to override Trump veto [Video]

U.S. House votes to override Trump veto

In a rare rebuke, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:46Published
House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Sen. Sanders: I'll Stall Override of Trump's Defense Bill Veto to Force Vote on $2,000 Virus Checks

 Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says he will filibuster a vote to override President Donald Trump's veto of the defense bill unless the Senate holds a vote on...
Newsmax

Donald Trump vetoes US defence budget, calls it 'gift' to Russia, China

 In order to override Trump's veto, both the Senate and House would need two-thirds of their members to vote in favour of overriding it.
DNA

US: House Republicans join Democrats to override Trump's veto of USD 740 billion defence bill

 The 322-87 House vote, in which 109 Republicans joined Democrats to override Trump's veto, leaves the bill's fate to the Republican-led Senate.
DNA