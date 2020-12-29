US House overwhelmingly vote to override Donald Trump's defence bill veto - Senate now to vote
12 minutes ago) If the Senate votes along a similar line to the House, this could mark the first veto override of Donald Trump's presidency.
1 day ago
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown. Bryan Wood reports.
Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill 01:47
U.S. House votes to override Trump veto
In a rare rebuke, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill. Eve Johnson reports.
House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000
The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks.
The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment.
This comes..
