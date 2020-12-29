Measure to increase stimulus checks, Boeing 737 Max to return to skies: 5 things to know Tuesday
A measure to increase stimulus checks could head to the Senate, Kamala Harris to receive COVID-19 vaccine and more news to start your Tuesday.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boeing 737 MAX Airliner family by Boeing
European regulator says Boeing's 737 Max is safeExecutive Director Patrick Ky said his organisation had "left no stone unturned" in its review.
BBC News
Boeing gets largest 737 MAX order since crashes
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:28Published
Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:17Published
U.S. House votes to override Trump veto
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:46Published
Covid: US House votes to boost stimulus package paymentsThe chamber backs President Trump's call for $2,000 payments but the move could stall in the Senate.
BBC News
House approves stimulus check increase to $2,000The House on Monday approved a bill that would increase COVID stimulus checks to $2,000. The bill is likely dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate, despite..
CBS News
Kamala Harris Vice President–elect of the United States; United States Senator
Alex Padilla Will Replace Kamala Harris as CA Senator
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Kamala Harris and husband donate to Toys for TotsVice President-elect Kamala and husband Doug Emhoff visit Washington DC fire station number one to drop off toys as the station serves as one of the Toys for..
USATODAY.com
Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources