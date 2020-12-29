Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Measure to increase stimulus checks, Boeing 737 Max to return to skies: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A measure to increase stimulus checks could head to the Senate, Kamala Harris to receive COVID-19 vaccine and more news to start your Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boeing 737 MAX Boeing 737 MAX Airliner family by Boeing

European regulator says Boeing's 737 Max is safe

 Executive Director Patrick Ky said his organisation had "left no stone unturned" in its review.
BBC News
Boeing gets largest 737 MAX order since crashes [Video]

Boeing gets largest 737 MAX order since crashes

[NFA] Budget airline Ryanair on Thursday ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets with a list price of $9 billion, throwing a commercial lifeline to the embattled U.S. planemaker after regulators lifted a 20-month safety ban. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:28Published
Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights [Video]

Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the Boeing 737 Max for take-off on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion [Video]

Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion

Argentina's Senate will convene on Tuesday December 29 to vote on abortion bill that was approved by the lower house of Congress earlier this month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:17Published
U.S. House votes to override Trump veto [Video]

U.S. House votes to override Trump veto

In a rare rebuke, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:46Published

Covid: US House votes to boost stimulus package payments

 The chamber backs President Trump's call for $2,000 payments but the move could stall in the Senate.
BBC News

House approves stimulus check increase to $2,000

 The House on Monday approved a bill that would increase COVID stimulus checks to $2,000. The bill is likely dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate, despite..
CBS News

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President–elect of the United States; United States Senator

Alex Padilla Will Replace Kamala Harris as CA Senator [Video]

Alex Padilla Will Replace Kamala Harris as CA Senator

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Padilla's appointment on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Kamala Harris and husband donate to Toys for Tots

 Vice President-elect Kamala and husband Doug Emhoff visit Washington DC fire station number one to drop off toys as the station serves as one of the Toys for..
USATODAY.com
Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP [Video]

Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP

(CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris broke barriers as America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. But after her exit in January to join the Biden administration, there will be no Black women in the Senate. Harris's departure left lawmakers and advocates urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to choose a Black woman to replace her due to a lack of diversity in the chamber.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers [Video]

The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers

When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough. But according to Business Insider, some Republicans..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks [Video]

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Trump: $600 Stimulus Checks Are "Ridiculously Low" [Video]

Trump: $600 Stimulus Checks Are "Ridiculously Low"

Trump threatened late Tuesday to veto the $892 billion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress. This may delay aid for millions on the cusp of eviction and about to lose unemployment..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Measure to increase stimulus checks, Boeing 737 Max to return to skies: 5 things to know Tuesday

 A measure to increase stimulus checks could head to the Senate, Kamala Harris to receive COVID-19 vaccine and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

WATCH: Alex Padilla Overcome With Emotion When Gavin Newsom Asks Him to Replace Kamala Harris

WATCH: Alex Padilla Overcome With Emotion When Gavin Newsom Asks Him to Replace Kamala Harris California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced Kamala Harris’s replacement in the Senate. Newsom named California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to...
Mediaite Also reported by •UpworthyCBS News

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigns for Democrats in Georgia

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Columbus, Georgia, on Monday for a rally on behalf of Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteWorldNews