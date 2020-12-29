Champions Lakers suffer second defeat in four games
NBA Champions LA Lakers lose for the second time in four matches as Damian Lillard inspires the Portland Trail Blazers.
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
LeBron becomes No. 2 Xmas scorer as Lakers top MavericksLOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James had 22 while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history during the Los Angeles..
WorldNews
LeBron James helps Lakers to Christmas Day win - NBA round-upLeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a comfortable 138-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.
BBC News
Clippers count on Patrick Beverley’s elite energy through ups and downsPatrick Beverley had a Dec. 25 to remember last season. Think back to the closing seconds of that Clippers-at-Lakers showdown. A Christmas battle that went the..
WorldNews
Lakers receive championship rings with special tribute to Kobe BryantLeBron James posted a message dedicated to Bryant on Instagram with his ring: "Love and miss you my brother!"
CBS News
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Mavericks set NBA record in win over ClippersLuka Doncic scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at half-time in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. ......
WorldNews
Mavericks register NBA-record 50-point half-time lead over ClippersThe Los Angeles Clippers suffer the biggest loss in their history after finding themselves 50 points adrift of the Dallas Mavericks at half-time.
BBC News
Houston lose in overtime to Portland in their delayed NBA season-openerAn understrength Houston Rockets side start their NBA campaign with a narrow overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
BBC News
Damian Lillard American basketball player
Portland Trail Blazers Professional basketball team based in Portland, Oregon
Women's T20 Challenge: 'Amazing performance', says Trailblazers's skipper Smriti Mandhana
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Will focus on small mistakes, try to play better in finals: Trailblazers's Deepti Sharma
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
