Greater Sydney's COVID fears eclipse northern beaches
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The threat of a COVID outbreak in Greater Sydney will consume health authorities in the coming days, as the number of mystery cases outside the northern beaches multiplies and testing rates nosedive.
The threat of a COVID outbreak in Greater Sydney will consume health authorities in the coming days, as the number of mystery cases outside the northern beaches multiplies and testing rates nosedive.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources