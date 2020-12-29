Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greater Sydney's COVID fears eclipse northern beaches

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The threat of a COVID outbreak in Greater Sydney will consume health authorities in the coming days, as the number of mystery cases outside the northern beaches multiplies and testing rates nosedive.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sydney's COVID-19 cluster grows [Video]

Sydney's COVID-19 cluster grows

Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, with fears the number of infections..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus updates live: Border restrictions isolate Sydney as tougher rules return to NSW

 Greater Sydney residents have effectively been locked out of every state and territory as the northern beaches grapples with a lockdown amid the growing COVID-19...
The Age

More than 40 COVID cases across Greater Sydney spark outbreak fears

 More than one-third of NSW's 139 cases detected between December 16 and December 27 are spattered across more than 25 Greater Sydney suburbs outside the northern...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald