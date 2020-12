You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Santa spreads Christmas cheer from a safe distance within giant snow globe at Danish zoo



In a world upended by a pandemic and the need for social distancing, there was a lot of worries that the age-old tradition of children meeting Santa was likely to be abandoned. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:24 Published 3 weeks ago Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS



Residents have blasted jobsworth police after a dad was threatened with a £10,000 fine - for decorating his home with Christmas LIGHTS.Trevor Payne, 46, has been proudly displaying festive lights.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 3 weeks ago Four missing children found safe



Four missing children found safe Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 00:29 Published on December 2, 2020