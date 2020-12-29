Keyon Harrold: Jazz trumpeter says son assaulted after false theft accusation
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold says the incident happened after a woman falsely accused his son of theft.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Keyon Harrold
Parents of Black Teen Falsely Accused of Stealing Phone Say Race was FactorThe parents of a Black teen falsely accused of stealing a white woman's phone say they dreaded the idea of having to tell him his race might've been the trigger..
TMZ.com
Black teen falsely accused of stealing woman's iPhone at hotelKeyon Harrold, a well-known trumpeter, said he and his son were physically attacked by the woman at the hotel.
CBS News
