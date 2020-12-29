Global  
 

Keyon Harrold: Jazz trumpeter says son assaulted after false theft accusation

BBC News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold says the incident happened after a woman falsely accused his son of theft.
