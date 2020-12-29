Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everton want answers after Man City game postponed due to COVID outbreak

Sky News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Everton want answers after Man City game postponed due to COVID outbreakEverton say they are seeking "full disclosure" about Manchester City's COVID-19 outbreak which led to their Premier League match being postponed on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases 02:03

 Manchester City's visit to Everton off after COVID-19 cases

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Impossible for PL to stop COVID outbreaks' [Video]

'Impossible for PL to stop COVID outbreaks'

Premier League managers Roy Hodgson, Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith assess the impact coronavirus is having on England's top-flight after Manchester City's game at Everton was postponed due..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published
Everton-Man City postponed after Covid-19 outbreak [Video]

Everton-Man City postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

Vinny O'Connor reports from Goodison Park after Monday's Everton-Manchester City game was postponed

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:15Published
Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases [Video]

Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases

Manchester City’s fixture away to Everton on Monday night has been postponeddue to further cases of coronavirus within the club. Three days after playersKyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Everton vs Man City POSTPONED as visitors suffer COVID outbreak with numerous players testing positive

 Tonight’s Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City has been postponed. Due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Man City camp, the game has been...
talkSPORT

Liam Gallagher brands Covid-19 a "f****** c***" after Man City's game postponed

Liam Gallagher brands Covid-19 a f****** c*** after Man City's game postponed Manchester City have postponed their showdown with Everton due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, sparking a furious reaction from lifelong fan Liam Gallagher...
Daily Star

Man City 'think Covid-19 outbreak started at hotel in London for Arsenal match'

Man City 'think Covid-19 outbreak started at hotel in London for Arsenal match' Manchester City have been forced to postpone their clash with Everton due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases which they believe stem from a London hotel they...
Daily Star