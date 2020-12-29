Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla cars to soon have Apple, Amazon Music support

WorldNews Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Tesla cars to soon have Apple, Amazon Music supportNew Delhi: Tesla is working on adding support for Apple and Amazon Music in its user interface. The electric car maker currently supports Spotify. According to a report in Electrek, it appears that Tesla is working to add several new media sources, including Amazon Music, Audible, which is also owned by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc. American automotive, energy storage and solar power company

Tesla to make India debut ‘early’ next year

 Tesla will begin operating in India in “early” 2021, a top Indian minister said on Monday, a day after the tech-centric carmaker said it was confident it..
WorldNews

Elon Musk says it's now 'impossible' to take Tesla private - and that a Starlink ...

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Amy E. Price/Contributor/Getty Images Elon Musk said Friday that it's now "impossible" to take Tesla private. "Tesla public company duties..
WorldNews

Tesla’s new Boombox feature will let car owners fart at unsuspecting neighbors

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Tesla’s new holiday update will finally give people the ability to use a new Boombox mode, which can..
The Verge
GM-Wuling tiny car overtakes Tesla to lead China's EV market [Video]

GM-Wuling tiny car overtakes Tesla to lead China's EV market

How Chinese manufactuers are dominating the market for affordable electric cars.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:33Published

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple Watch leak offers rare glimpse inside Apple’s ‘Ultra security program’

 Image: Apple Demo

New images and video purporting to show an Apple Watch prototype, concealed by a security case that resembles a tiny iPod, offer a..
The Verge

Why Amazon, Apple Peloton and Zoom won 2020, while others like Quibi lost big

 How did Amazon and Apple win 2020? The coronavirus pandemic made e-commerce, food delivery and work/learn-from-home products more necessary than ever.
USATODAY.com

12 great apps for your new iPhone in 2020

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you’re lucky enough to have unwrapped a new iPhone as a holiday gift this year, you’ll probably..
The Verge

Apple iCloud sign-in and activation aren’t working for some users

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

To all of you who got a new Apple device for Christmas, congrats! But you might have some difficulty setting..
The Verge

New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

Centre invites protesting farmers for talks on December 30, says committed to finding logical solution

 Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal invited the farmers' unions for holding talks at 2 pm on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.
DNA
A Delhi-based Dargah serving as a symbol of communal harmony [Video]

A Delhi-based Dargah serving as a symbol of communal harmony

Beautifully decorated with lights and reverberating with the sound of spell binding Qawalis, the dargah of Qutbuddin Bakhtiar Kaki in New Delhi is an epicentre of religious harmony. Regarded as one of the oldest dargahs in the city, it is thronged by the people of various faiths, who come to pay their obeisance to the Sufi saint.The dargah is connected by a complex network of passageways passing through decorative arched gateways leading to large open courtyards. Devotees say that they experience a lot of peace here and the saint fulfils all their wishes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:58Published

Electrek A news website for electric transportation and sustainable energy


Audible (service) Audible (service)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk: I once tried to sell Tesla to Apple [Video]

Elon Musk: I once tried to sell Tesla to Apple

Tesla founder Elon Musk says he once tried to sell his car firm to Apple at a tenth of its current value, but he says company chief Tim Cook wouldn't take a meeting. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
Megan Thee Stallion's Apple Music Awards Performance, Harry Styles' Tour Postponement & More Top News | Billboard News [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion's Apple Music Awards Performance, Harry Styles' Tour Postponement & More Top News | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion gives an epic performance at the Apple Music Awards 2020, Harry Styles postpones his tour again and BTS gets fans in the holiday spirit with a new festive playlist.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:07Published
Get into the holiday spirit with these fun playlists from Amazon Music [Video]

Get into the holiday spirit with these fun playlists from Amazon Music

This year, give your holidays a great soundtrack with some curated playlists from Amazon Music! The most convenient music streaming service is getting better all the time. Now, watch music videos and..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

The Latest: India confirms UK variant in 6 recent returnees

 NEW DELHI — India has found six people who returned from the United Kingdom in recent weeks infected with a new variant of the coronavirus. The health...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Tesla cars to soon have Apple, Amazon Music support

Tesla cars to soon have Apple, Amazon Music support New Delhi: Tesla is working on adding support for Apple and Amazon Music in its user interface. The electric car maker currently supports Spotify. According to a...
WorldNews

Missile Deal Showcases Growing Philippines-India Security Ties – Analysis

Missile Deal Showcases Growing Philippines-India Security Ties – Analysis The Philippines’ interest in purchasing India’s BrahMos cruise missile has thrown a spotlight on the growing security ties between Manila and New Delhi. The...
Eurasia Review