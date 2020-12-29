Tesla cars to soon have Apple, Amazon Music support
New Delhi: Tesla is working on adding support for Apple and Amazon Music in its user interface. The electric car maker currently supports Spotify. According to a report in Electrek, it appears that Tesla is working to add several new media sources, including Amazon Music, Audible, which is also owned by...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tesla, Inc. American automotive, energy storage and solar power company
Tesla to make India debut ‘early’ next yearTesla will begin operating in India in “early” 2021, a top Indian minister said on Monday, a day after the tech-centric carmaker said it was confident it..
WorldNews
Elon Musk says it's now 'impossible' to take Tesla private - and that a Starlink ...Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Amy E. Price/Contributor/Getty Images Elon Musk said Friday that it's now "impossible" to take Tesla private. "Tesla public company duties..
WorldNews
Tesla’s new Boombox feature will let car owners fart at unsuspecting neighborsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Tesla’s new holiday update will finally give people the ability to use a new Boombox mode, which can..
The Verge
GM-Wuling tiny car overtakes Tesla to lead China's EV market
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:33Published
Apple Inc. American technology company
Apple Watch leak offers rare glimpse inside Apple’s ‘Ultra security program’Image: Apple Demo
New images and video purporting to show an Apple Watch prototype, concealed by a security case that resembles a tiny iPod, offer a..
The Verge
Why Amazon, Apple Peloton and Zoom won 2020, while others like Quibi lost bigHow did Amazon and Apple win 2020? The coronavirus pandemic made e-commerce, food delivery and work/learn-from-home products more necessary than ever.
USATODAY.com
12 great apps for your new iPhone in 2020Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
If you’re lucky enough to have unwrapped a new iPhone as a holiday gift this year, you’ll probably..
The Verge
Apple iCloud sign-in and activation aren’t working for some usersIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
To all of you who got a new Apple device for Christmas, congrats! But you might have some difficulty setting..
The Verge
New Delhi Capital of India
Centre invites protesting farmers for talks on December 30, says committed to finding logical solutionAgriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal invited the farmers' unions for holding talks at 2 pm on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.
DNA
A Delhi-based Dargah serving as a symbol of communal harmony
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:58Published
China says no link between stranded Indian ship crew and strained ties with New Delhi, Canberra
IndiaTimes
Electrek A news website for electric transportation and sustainable energy
Audible (service)
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources