Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

Mourners bury mother and son shot by police officer The remains of a mother and her son were laid to rest on Sunday, one week after the two were shot dead by an off-duty police officer in the Philippines' Tarlac province. Maha Albadrawi reports.

The Philippines is preparing for a surge in births which will overwhelm its already creaking systems.

Jonel Nuezca has been charged with shooting a mother and son in the head following a dispute.

Filipinos sceptical about COVID-19 vaccine after dengue probe Since a controversy over a dengue fever vaccine several years ago, immunisation rates in the Philippines have fallen.

Manila starts Vamco clean-up Police and soldiers in the Philippines searched for dozens of people still missing on Friday after Typhoon Vamco killed at least 39 people and caused some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila and nearby provinces. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Typhoon Vamco: Major floods in Manila after latest storm hits the Philippines It's the third typhoon to hit the country in as many weeks. View on euronews

