Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

WorldNews Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variantManila: The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: South Africa 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

South Africa 1 Million Coronavirus Cases 00:34

 Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images South Africa topped 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Local health authorities have linked a recent surge in cases with a new variant of the novel coronavirus, which is believed to be more infectious. The...

Philippines Philippines Country in Southeast Asia

Mourners bury mother and son shot by police officer [Video]

Mourners bury mother and son shot by police officer

The remains of a mother and her son were laid to rest on Sunday, one week after the two were shot dead by an off-duty police officer in the Philippines' Tarlac province. Maha Albadrawi reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Covid-19: The Philippines and its lockdown baby boom

 The Philippines is preparing for a surge in births which will overwhelm its already creaking systems.
BBC News

Philippines police officer charged over mother and son murder

 Jonel Nuezca has been charged with shooting a mother and son in the head following a dispute.
BBC News
Filipinos sceptical about COVID-19 vaccine after dengue probe [Video]

Filipinos sceptical about COVID-19 vaccine after dengue probe

Since a controversy over a dengue fever vaccine several years ago, immunisation rates in the Philippines have fallen.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:42Published

Manila Manila Capital and chief port of the Philippines

Manila starts Vamco clean-up [Video]

Manila starts Vamco clean-up

Police and soldiers in the Philippines searched for dozens of people still missing on Friday after Typhoon Vamco killed at least 39 people and caused some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila and nearby provinces. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published
Typhoon Vamco: Major floods in Manila after latest storm hits the Philippines [Video]

Typhoon Vamco: Major floods in Manila after latest storm hits the Philippines

It's the third typhoon to hit the country in as many weeks. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News [Video]

India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News

India on Monday announced that it will temporarily ban flights from UK to the country after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain. The Ministry of Civil..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London [Video]

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London

After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:42Published
Flights from UK canceled after new Covid-19 variant discovered [Video]

Flights from UK canceled after new Covid-19 variant discovered

A growing number of European countries halted flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, said by officials to spread faster than others. CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz has more.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:55Published

Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

WorldNews

Missile Deal Showcases Growing Philippines-India Security Ties – Analysis

Missile Deal Showcases Growing Philippines-India Security Ties – Analysis The Philippines’ interest in purchasing India’s BrahMos cruise missile has thrown a spotlight on the growing security ties between Manila and New Delhi. The...
Eurasia Review

Cop shoots dead a mother and her son in Tarlac (Philippines)

 MANILA, Philippines — A police officer assigned at the Parañaque City shot dead his two neighbors, a mother and her son, in Paniqui,...
Upworthy