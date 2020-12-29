Global  
 

Hollywood actress Emma Roberts gives birth to baby boy

WorldNews Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Hollywood actress Emma Roberts gives birth to baby boyThere’s another addition to the first-time parents club. Actress Emma Roberts reportedly gave birth to a baby boy with Garrett Hedlund on December 27. According to TMZ, the ‘Holidate’ actress and her actor...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy

Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy 01:02

 Emma Roberts has given birth to a baby boy called Rhodes.

Emma Roberts Gives Birth to Baby Boy

 Emma Roberts is the proud new mother of a baby boy ... who seems inclined to be quite the scholar one day. Sources tell us the actress gave birth Sunday in L.A...
TMZ.com
