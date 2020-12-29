Hollywood actress Emma Roberts gives birth to baby boy
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
There’s another addition to the first-time parents club. Actress Emma Roberts reportedly gave birth to a baby boy with Garrett Hedlund on December 27. According to TMZ, the ‘Holidate’ actress and her actor...
