Henrik Lundqvist says he's scheduled for open-heart surgery
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Henrik Lundqvist said Monday he's scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that kept him from continuing to play goal in the NHL. ......
Henrik Lundqvist Swedish ice hockey player
Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist to undergo open heart surgeryThe Washington Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist, who already revealed he will miss the 2020 NHL season, said Monday he will undergo open heart surgery.
USATODAY.com
National Hockey League North American professional ice hockey league
NHL to Play 56-Game Season in 2021
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
2020-21 NHL realignment
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:52Published
