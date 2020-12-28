Global  
 

Henrik Lundqvist says he's scheduled for open-heart surgery

WorldNews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Henrik Lundqvist says he's scheduled for open-heart surgeryHenrik Lundqvist said Monday he's scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that kept him from continuing to play goal in the NHL. ......
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Twin Cities Nurse Undergoing Open Heart Surgery Shares Holiday Message

Twin Cities Nurse Undergoing Open Heart Surgery Shares Holiday Message 01:46

 Rachael Grayden is an emergency room nurse at M Health Fariview Southdale in Edina. But after Christmas, she’ll be taking time off to undergo open heart surgery, David Schuman reports (1:46) WCCO 4 News At 10 - Dec. 24, 2020

Henrik Lundqvist Henrik Lundqvist Swedish ice hockey player

Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist to undergo open heart surgery

 The Washington Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist, who already revealed he will miss the 2020 NHL season, said Monday he will undergo open heart surgery.
National Hockey League National Hockey League North American professional ice hockey league

NHL to Play 56-Game Season in 2021 [Video]

NHL to Play 56-Game Season in 2021

The NHL and its players have finally come to an agreement over the 2021 season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
Henrik Lundqvist says he's scheduled for open-heart surgery

 Henrik Lundqvist said Monday he's scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that kept him from continuing to play goal in the NHL.
