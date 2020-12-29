Global  
 

Michel Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings 'a little stability'

Sky News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Michel Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings 'a little stability'The post-Brexit trade deal between the EU and UK has brought "a little stability" but there are still some elements of the bloc's future relationship with Britain to determine, Brussels' chief negotiator has said.
 European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies.

