Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 (
17 minutes ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98 — family
The visionary French fashion designer Pierre Cardin died at a hospital in Neuilly, west of Paris, his family said. He was hailed for designing the era-defining...
Deutsche Welle
8 minutes ago
Also reported by •
Sky News
•
BBC News
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Coronavirus disease 2019
Donald Trump
Christmas
Nashville, Tennessee
Joe Biden
TikTok
California
Shooting of Breonna Taylor
United States Senate
London
South Korea
Saudi Arabia
Germany
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Patriots
Emma Roberts
Stimulus Checks
Senate
Belichick
Cubs
Josh Allen
Cam Newton
Ryan Kattner
The House
Socialism
Kourtney Kardashian
Ja Morant
Thug
Ghislaine Maxwell
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay
Lana Del Rey fractures arm while ice skating
Leading Saudi women’s rights activist al-Hathloul jailed
Lori Loughlin is released from prison after serving 2-month sentence