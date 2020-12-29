Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Africa defeat injury-hit Sri Lanka by an innings at Centurion

Hindu Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
South Africa's fast bowlers needed just over a session on the fourth day to finish off Sri Lanka's second innings. Sri Lanka, starting the day 65-2 and facing defeat, was bowled out for 180 in 46.1 overs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Herd of elephants have standoff with tourists in Sri Lanka [Video]

Herd of elephants have standoff with tourists in Sri Lanka

This was the moment a herd of elephants ganged up on a group of local tourists at the Minneriya National Park in Sri Lanka on Thursday (December 16).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China [Video]

‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat addressed the second annual dialogue with the Nepal Institute for International Cooperation and Engagement (NIICE). General Rawat spoke on the historical ties..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published
Herd of magnificent elephants swim across the deep waters of Sri Lanka [Video]

Herd of magnificent elephants swim across the deep waters of Sri Lanka

A herd of elephants, including baby elephants, was spotted swimming across deep waters in the North Central Province of Sri Lanka on Saturday (December 12).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:50Published

Related news from verified sources

South Africa v Sri Lanka: Hosts win first Test by innings and 45 runs

 South Africa beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at Centurion.
BBC Sport

South African batsmen fight back against depleted Sri Lankans

 South Africa's batsmen scored freely against a depleted Sri Lankan bowling attack as the host nation fought back on the second day of the first Test at...
Mid-Day

Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva to miss rest of South Africa series

 De Silva retired hurt during Sri Lanka's first innings on the opening day of the first Test at Centurion Park on Saturday after suffering a grade two thigh...
Hindu