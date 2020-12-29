Bell stolen by Nazis to be returned to Poland

European Parliament overwhelmingly passes €1.8 trillion EU budget for next 7 years The budget had been in jeopardy after both Poland and Hungary threatened to veto it over attempts to tie the release of EU funds to adherence to core EU values.

Thousands protest in Warsaw against abortion reform and PiS government Thousands demonstrated in Warsaw to protest against a Constitutional Court ruling imposing an almost total ban on abortion in Poland, and also to demand the resignation of the ruling PiS government.

EU's €1.8 trillion budget approved after Hungary and Poland remove their vetoes The €1.8 trillion package includes the EU's seven-year budget (€1.1 tr) and the €750 billion COVID-19 recovery fund.

Nick Cannon And Brittany Bell Announce Birth Of Second Child



Nick Cannon and partner Brittany Bell have announced the birth of their new baby. Bell shared the happy news on Saturday in an Instagram post saying: "The best gift ever ♥️". According to CNN,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 13 hours ago

1 Person Dead, At Least 2 Others Injured In Bell Twp. Fire



One person is dead and at least two others are injured after a fire Monday morning at a home in Westmoreland County. KDKA's Ross Guidotti has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:50 Published 14 hours ago