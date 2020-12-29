Global  
 

Strong Earthquake Strikes Central Croatia

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
There was no immediate confirmation of casualties. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4, was the second in the area in 24 hours and tremors were reported across the Balkans.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake

Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake 01:05

 A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday (December 28) with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported, citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia [Video]

6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child, injuring many people and wrecking houses, officials said. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
Debris scattered across street after magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes central Croatia, killing at least five [Video]

Debris scattered across street after magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes central Croatia, killing at least five

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday (December 29), killing at least five people.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:22Published
Footage shows aftermath of powerful earthquake in Croatia [Video]

Footage shows aftermath of powerful earthquake in Croatia

Croatia has been hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS), causing major damage to Petrinja, a town close to its epicenter. CNN affiliate N1 reports the..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:12Published

1 reported dead after strong earthquake hits central Croatia

 A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, causing major damage to homes and other buildings in a town southeast of the capital. A girl was killed in...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNew Zealand Herald

Croatia rocked by magnitude 6.3 earthquake

 A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, causing major damage to homes and other buildings in a town southeast of the capital. A girl was killed in...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNew Zealand HeraldIndiaTimes

Croatia 6.2 magnitude quake: Petrinja town 'completely destroyed', Slovenia shuts down Krsko nuclear power plant

 A second strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, damaging buildings and prompting authorities in Slovenia to shut down a nuclear power plant.
DNA