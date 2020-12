Jazz musician claims woman assaulted his son after false theft accusation Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

An investigation has been launched after a 14-year-old black teenager was allegedly tackled by a white woman who falsely accused him of stealing her phone. An investigation has been launched after a 14-year-old black teenager was allegedly tackled by a white woman who falsely accused him of stealing her phone. 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources Keyon Harrold: Jazz trumpeter says son assaulted after false theft accusation Jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold says the incident happened after a woman falsely accused his son of theft.

BBC News 9 hours ago