Famed French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Pierre Cardin, the visionary high-fashion designer who diminished his brand by sticking his name on hundreds of products, has died.
Pierre Cardin French fashion designer
Iconic designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98In the brand's heyday, goods bearing Cardin's fancy cursive signature were sold at some 100,000 outlets worldwide.
CBS News
Pierre Cardin: French fashion giant dies aged 98He helped revolutionise fashion with his futuristic designs in the 1960s and 70s.
BBC News
