Famed French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Pierre Cardin, the visionary high-fashion designer who diminished his brand by sticking his name on hundreds of products, has died.
Iconic designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

 In the brand's heyday, goods bearing Cardin's fancy cursive signature were sold at some 100,000 outlets worldwide.
CBS News

Pierre Cardin: French fashion giant dies aged 98

 He helped revolutionise fashion with his futuristic designs in the 1960s and 70s.
BBC News

Pierre Cardin, maverick French designer, dies at 98

 Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose famous name embossed everything from wristwatches to bedsheets after his iconic Space Age styles shot him into the...
