'Rahul Vaidya bhagoda nahi hai': Manu Punjabi disses Salman Khan's opinion on 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant
Published
Salman Khan had constantly called out Rahul Vaidya for deserting 'Bigg Boss 14' mid-wayFull Article
Published
Salman Khan had constantly called out Rahul Vaidya for deserting 'Bigg Boss 14' mid-wayFull Article
The dreaded nominations have started on Bigg Boss and the housemates' old and new rivalries have come to the fore! In a democratic..
Bigg Boss fans can finally rejoice. The wait is finally over. The 14th season of the controversial reality TV show has finally..