You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vaccine for nurse of Italy's first patient



Italian nurse Lucia Premoli took care of 'patient 1' back in February and on Sunday (December 27) she was one of the health workers at the head of the queue for the shot. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59 Published 1 day ago Mexico vaccination rollout: Intensive care nurse first to receive shot



Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica begin mass immunisation campaigns as Argentina receives first vaccines from Russia. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 4 days ago Healthcare workers who treated Florida's first COVID-19 patient receive vaccine



Doctors Hospital of Sarasota respiratory therapists and nursing staff who cared for the first COVID-19 patient in the state got the Moderna vaccine on Thursday. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:42 Published 5 days ago